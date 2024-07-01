Standup & Prosper

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati All standup related data is stored for a maximum of 1 year for all plans, and then deleted subsequently.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati All standup related data is stored for a maximum of 1 year for all plans, and then deleted subsequently. For explicit data removal outside of the policy, contact security@standup-and-prosper.com

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Data is hosted and stored in our cloud provider. Sensitive data such as credit cards and credentials are encrypted and follow best practices put forward by NIST and our security team as well as the local regulations in your country.

Sedi dei data center Svizzera, Irlanda, Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no