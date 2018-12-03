Criteri di conservazione dei dati
User's Slack API token is being obtained and shown to the user. Slack API token is being stored by the app for 1 hour for caching purposes.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
User's Slack API token is being deleted from the app automatically after 1 hour.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Apart from Slack API token no other user data is stored by the app.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no