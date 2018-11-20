Get detailed Slack messages when Templarbit triggers a security event. Instant visibility helps operators quickly identify if action needs to be taken. Templarbit is Application layer security for modern teams. Prevent attacks on your applications and APIs before they affect your business with a more intelligent security platform.
Templarbit potrà:
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.