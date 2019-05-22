Karl – Kudos and Recognition

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Tech Labs, Inc. will retain your Personal Data only for as long as is necessary for the purposes set out in the privacy policy listed here: https://trykarl.com/privacy. We will retain and use your Personal Data to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes, and enforce our legal agreements and policies.
Tech Labs, Inc. will also retain Usage Data for internal analysis purposes. Usage Data is generally retained for a shorter period of time, except when this data is used to strengthen the security or to improve the functionality of our Service, or we are legally obligated to retain this data for longer time periods.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Tech Labs, Inc. aims to take reasonable steps to allow you to correct, amend, delete, or limit the use of your Personal Data.
Whenever made possible, you can update your Personal Data directly within your account settings section. If you are unable to change your Personal Data, please contact us to make the required changes.
If you wish to be informed what Personal Data we hold about you and if you want it to be removed from our systems, please contact us.
In certain circumstances, you have the right:
To access and receive a copy of the Personal Data we hold about you
To rectify any Personal Data held about you that is inaccurate
To request the deletion of Personal Data held about you
You have the right to data portability for the information you provide to Tech Labs, Inc. You can request to obtain a copy of your Personal Data in a commonly used electronic format so that you can manage and move it.
Please note that we may ask you to verify your identity before responding to such requests.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Tech Labs, Inc. will take all steps reasonably necessary to ensure that your data is treated securely and in accordance with this Privacy Policy and no transfer of your Personal Data will take place to an organization or a country unless there are adequate controls in place including the security of your data and other personal information.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no