Criteri di conservazione dei dati

HRnest will retain the Customer Data entered into our system throughout the period of cooperation and up to 14 days after its completion. The need to retain data will be reviewed on an ongoing basis. The company's address data and information on invoices are stored for a period of at least six years. A contract for entrusting the processing of personal data is concluded with each client at the stage of creating an account in our system.