Criteri di conservazione dei dati
HRnest will retain the Customer Data entered into our system throughout the period of cooperation and up to 14 days after its completion. The need to retain data will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.
The company's address data and information on invoices are stored for a period of at least six years.
A contract for entrusting the processing of personal data is concluded with each client at the stage of creating an account in our system.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
HRnest will remove Customer Data after 14 days from the end of cooperation, after informing the customer about this fact by e-mail.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
HRnest will store Customer Data for the duration of the cooperation based on a data processing agreement.
Customer Data are backed up on a daily basis (incremental backups). Full System backups occur twice a week. Incremental backups are generally retained for one week. The full system backups are retained for at least a month.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati