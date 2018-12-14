Downtime Monkey

Get alerts to your Slack if your websites go down - quick and easy to use.
60 websites monitored every 3 minutes, completely free.
App features:
- Down Alerts. When a website goes down
- Up Alerts. When a website comes back online
- Instant Alerts. Messages can be sent the instant a website is detected down
- Custom Alert Timing. Messages can be sent if a website stays down for a specific time: e.g. 1 minute, 2 minutes, 3 minutes etc. (paid feature)
- Repeat Alerts. Repeat messages can be sent if a website remains down for a specific time: e.g. 10 mins, 20 mins etc. (paid feature)
- Rate Limit Alerts. Set the maximum number of downtime messages that can be sent per hour. Useful if you manage lots of websites (paid feature)
Get started at: https://downtimemonkey.com