Make and take polls right in Slack. Gather feedback or make decisions without needing to schedule a meeting. Free for non-commercial use and tiered plans starting at $15 a month make this work for any size group.Creating a poll: /poll “Favorite food?” “Pizza” “Ice Cream” “Other”Creating an anonymous poll: /poll “Where to eat?” “Home” “Out” anonymous
Poll App potrà visualizzare:
Poll App potrà:
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