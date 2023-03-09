Nightfall Pro DLP for Slack

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Customer Data is retained in accordance with our Data Retention and Disposal Policy and Information Security Policy available upon request. Security overview: www.nightfall.ai/security

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Customer Data is removed in accordance with our Data Retention and Disposal Policy and Information Security Policy available upon request. Security overview: www.nightfall.ai/security

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Customer Data is stored in accordance with our Data Retention and Disposal Policy and Information Security Policy available upon request. Security overview: www.nightfall.ai/security

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://www.nightfall.ai/privacy