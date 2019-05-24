ScheduleLeave

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We retain personal data for as long as necessary for the relevant activity for which it was provided or collected. This will be for as long as we provide access to the Site to you, your account with us remains open or any period set out in any relevant contract your company has with us. However, we may keep some data after your account is closed, where reasonably necessary to comply with our legal obligations (including law enforcement requests), meet regulatory requirements, maintain security, prevent fraud and abuse, resolve disputes, enforce our Standard Terms and Conditions, or fulfil your request to “unsubscribe” from further messages from us. After your account has been closed or information deleted from your account, any information you have shared with others may remain visible. We do not control data that other users may have copied from the Site.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati User accounts and all data relating to them can be deleted upon request, or the data returned to You if you so wish. We will aim to provide the Services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. However, there will be times when it is necessary to improve and/or maintain the Services, which may result in an interruption. We shall endeavour to schedule such interruptions so as to minimise the impact on the Services and will notify You in advance of when this will take place and the likely duration. There may be circumstances beyond Our reasonable control which mean the Services can not be provided 24 hours a day / 7 days a week. After your account has been closed or information deleted from your account, any information you have shared with others may remain visible. We do not control data that other users may have copied from the Site.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Your data shall remain at all times Your property. For the purposes of the Data Protection Act 1998, You are the Data Controller and We are the Data Processor of any Personal Data. We are registered under the Data Protection Act 1998 and will maintain such registrations and comply with the provisions of this legislation and with all applicable laws, regulations, orders and other similar instruments. We shall process Personal Data only to the extent, and in such manner, as is necessary for the purpose of the provision of the Services and in accordance with Your instructions from time to time and shall not process Personal Data for any other purpose. We shall keep a record of any processing of Personal Data that We carry out on Your behalf and will comply with any request that You make to amend, transfer or delete the Personal Data. We shall not disclose Personal Data to any Data Subject or to a third party unless You have requested in writing that such a disclosure be made. We will not authorise any third party or sub-contractor to process the Personal Data. We shall take all appropriate technical and organisational measures against the unauthorised or unlawful processing of Personal Data and against the accidental loss or destruction of, or damage to, Personal Data. We shall notify You immediately if We become aware of any unauthorised processing, loss of, damage to or destruction of the Personal Data. We shall not transfer any Personal Data outside the European Economic Area without Your prior written consent.

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