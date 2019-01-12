Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati All user data are kept indefinitely unless the user decides to close their account, which they can do from their profile page.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati A user may close their account and delete their data from their profile page. This process is instant and does not require any approval from our staff and hard-deletes all the data associated with their account.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati We do our best to securely store user data which can be retained in automated database backups from our cloud provider for up to 7 years.