Send documents for signature without leaving Slack
Send PDF documents for signing to your teammates or colleagues and collect e-signatures in a designated Slack channel. Instant Slack and email notifications will inform you when documents have been signed. You can also check the status of your documents using Slack commands.Use Slack commands for status updates
:
• Display all documents uploaded to a designated Slack channel
• Create signature invites for one or multiple signers
• Check the status of a sent document
• Log out of the SignNow app
• Display all commands available for the SignNow app
Note: you need a SignNow account to use the SignNow app for Slack. Click here
to start your free 30-day trial.