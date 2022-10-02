Please refer to

Section 8 8. Data Transfers 8.1 Data Storage and Processing Facilities. Userback may, subject to Section 8.2 (Transfers of Data Out of the EEA), store and process Customer Personal Data anywhere Userback or its Subprocessors maintains facilities. 8.2 Transfers of Data Out of the EEA. 8.2.1 Userback’s Transfer Obligations. If the storage and/or processing of Customer Personal Data (as set out in Section 8.1 (Data Storage and Processing Facilities)) involves transfers of Customer Personal Data out of the EEA or Switzerland, and the European Data Protection Legislation applies to the transfers of such data ("Transferred Personal Data"), Userback will make such transfers in accordance with a Transfer Solution, and make information available to Customer about such Transfer Solution upon request. 8.2.2 Customer’s Transfer Obligations. In respect of Transferred Personal Data, Customer agrees that if under European Data Protection Legislation Userback reasonably requires Customer to use another Transfer Solution offered by Userback (other than the Standard Contractual Clauses, which are attached hereto as Appendix 3 and incorporated by reference to the extent that Customer is transferring Customer Personal Data out of the EAA or Switzerland to Userback) and Userback reasonably requests that Customer take any action (which may include execution of documents) required to give full effect to such solution, Customer will do so. 8.3 Disclosure of Confidential Information Containing Personal Data. If Customer has entered into Standard Contractual Clauses as described in Section 8.2 (Transfers of Data Out of the EEA), Userback will, notwithstanding any term to the contrary in the Agreement, make any disclosure of Customer's Confidential Information containing personal data, and any notifications relating to any such disclosures, in accordance with such Standard Contractual Clauses. For the purposes of the Standard Contractual Clauses, Customer and Userback agree that (i) Customer will act as the data exporter on Customer’s own behalf and on behalf of any of Customer’s entities and (ii) Userback or its relevant Affiliate will act on its own behalf and/or on behalf of Userback’s Affiliates as the data importers.