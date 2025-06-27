Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to help@safetycheck.in.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Safety Check provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to help@safetycheck.in.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti, India
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud Hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Microsoft Azure
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no