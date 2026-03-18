Criteri di conservazione dei dati
GoodToday intends to participate in and obtain certification of its compliance with the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks, as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce regarding the collection, use, and retention of Personal Data, transferred from the European Economic Area and/or Switzerland, as applicable, to the U.S. Additionally, GoodToday Intends to obtain the proper GDPR commitments to service international users. For additional detail on our commitments with respect to the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks, see our Privacy Policy: https://s3.amazonaws.com/goodst-public/privacy_policy.pdf
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
GoodToday intends to participate in and obtain certification of its compliance with the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks, as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce regarding the archival/removal of Personal Data, transferred from the European Economic Area and/or Switzerland, as applicable, to the U.S. Additionally, GoodToday Intends to obtain the proper GDPR commitments to service international users. For additional detail on our commitments with respect to the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks, see our Privacy Policy: https://s3.amazonaws.com/goodst-public/privacy_policy.pdf
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
GoodToday intends to store data in accordance with the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks, as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce regarding the collection and storage of Personal Data, transferred from the European Economic Area and/or Switzerland, as applicable, to the U.S. Additionally, GoodToday Intends to obtain the proper GDPR commitments to service international users.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
We host our data on Heroku
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Heroku
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no