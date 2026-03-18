GoodToday intends to participate in and obtain certification of its compliance with the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks, as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce regarding the collection, use, and retention of Personal Data, transferred from the European Economic Area and/or Switzerland, as applicable, to the U.S. Additionally, GoodToday Intends to obtain the proper GDPR commitments to service international users. For additional detail on our commitments with respect to the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks, see our Privacy Policy: