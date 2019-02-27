Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We keep web server logs for approximately 13 months. We retain the logs for this period of time in order to, among other things, analyze traffic to Northspring Technologies' websites and APIs and investigate issues if something goes wrong on one of our websites or APIs.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
If requested, we will remove all information about your team / workspace from our databases.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Northspring Technologies Inc. will store all user data in the United States for the purpose of providing the services only
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Google Cloud in us-central1
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Google Cloud
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no