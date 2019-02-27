Yoink keeps track of your team's shared resources so everyone knows which ones are available and which ones are in use. Think of it as a hosted mutex on Slack. When you need exclusive access to a shared resource, lock it with /yoink $resource_name . When you're done, release it with /release $resource_name . Enjoy unlimited usage of Yoink for $49/mo. A 30-day no-commitment free trial is included when you install Yoink for the first time.