Paymo is the work and project management app that allows teams to work happy by getting everyone on the same page. Planning, scheduling, task management, time tracking, and invoicing are seamlessly integrated under the same roof.With Paymo for Slack, it's even easier to turn discussions into tasks, add task comments, or track work time without leaving Slack.From within Slack you can:• Create a new task in Paymo from a Slack message or by typing /paymo add • Get notified about all the tasks you have in Paymo • Link a specific project to a channel so you can easily upload files from the channel to the linked project • Add a message as task comment in Paymo • Display detailed information about the latest tasks you've worked on and take actions on them • Start, stop, resume, and display information about the timerNote that you’ll need a trial or paid Paymo account to use the Paymo >< Slack integration. You can read a detailed presentation of all the options in our Guide.
Paymo potrà visualizzare:
Paymo potrà:
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.
customers can delete their records permanently without an intervention from our company
Conforme a HIPAA
no
Nonostante l'app possa offrire la conformità HIPAA, Slack non ha stipulato nessun accordo di consulenza professionale con qualsivoglia provider di applicazioni di terze parti, ivi comprese quelle contenute in Slack Marketplace. Di conseguenza, è responsabilità dell'utente valutare la conformità del provider e stipulare gli opportuni accordi prima dell’abilitazione.
Sicurezza
Supporta Single Sign-On (SSO) con i seguenti fornitori
Google, Apple
Supporta Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Ha un team dedicato alla sicurezza
yes
Contatto per problemi di sicurezza
support@paymoapp.com
Ha un programma di divulgazione della vulnerabilità
no
Ha un programma di individuazione dei bug
no
Richiede autorizzazione/connessioni di terze parti