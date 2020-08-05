Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Retention of your information
The information we hold about you will be retained in a manner consistent with the applicable data protection legislation. In any event, your information shall not be kept longer than is necessary to achieve the purposes stated in this Privacy Policy.
We use the following criteria to determine the retention periods of personal data according to the context and purposes of each processing operation:
The date of the end of your commercial relationship with us;
The sensitivity of personal data;
Security reasons (for example, the security of our premises or of our information systems);
Any current or potential dispute or litigation involving you;
Any legal or regulatory obligation to retain or delete personal data (for example, a retention obligation imposed by accounting, tax or financial laws).
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Your rights
You have certain rights regarding the information we hold about you. These rights can be exercised by contacting us as set out below:
You have the right to be provided with clear, transparent and easily understandable information about how we use your personal data and your rights. This is why we are providing you with the information in this privacy policy.
you have the right to access the information we keep about you – this is because we want you to be aware of the information we have about you and to enable you to verify whether we process your information in accordance with the applicable data protection laws and regulations;
you have the right, under certain circumstances, to block or suppress further use of your information. When the processing is restricted, we can still store your information, but we can no longer use it;
if your information is inaccurate or incomplete, you have the right to request the rectification of your information;
you have the right, under certain circumstances, to request the deletion or removal of your information from our systems;
you have the right to lodge a complaint about the way we handle or process your information with your national data protection authority;
if our processing of your personal information is based specifically on your consent, you have the right to withdraw that consent at any time. This includes your right to withdraw consent to our use of your information for direct marketing purposes;
you have the right to obtain from us, under certain circumstances, your information in a structured, commonly used and machine readable form so you can reuse it for your own purposes across different services. For example: if you want to work with a different service provider, this enables you to move your information easily and in a secure manner to this new service provider.
You also have the right to object to certain types of processing, including processing for direct marketing purposes.
However, note that we may need to retain certain information, for example for legal or administrative purposes (e.g. keeping of accounting records).
For all requests set out above, please send us an email at info@apptweak.com with “data privacy request” in the subject line and include a copy of your identity card or another proof of your identity (e.g. driver’s license) to help us prevent unauthorised individuals from accessing, changing or deleting your information. We will respond to your request as soon as practically possible. If we need more than one month (from receipt of your request) to respond to your request, we will come back to you and let you know.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Security of collected information
We implement adequate technical and organizational measures to ensure a level of security of your personal data that is appropriate to the risks.
We take appropriate measures to ensure that we report security incidents leading to the accidental or unlawful destruction, loss, alteration, unauthorized disclosure of, or access to, personal data.
More info:
https://www.apptweak.com/en/legal/privacy-policy
Sedi dei data center
Irlanda
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
All our data are hosted on AWS
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no