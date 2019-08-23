Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Streak keeps your information for no longer than necessary for the purposes for which it is processed. The length of time for which Streak retains information depends on the purposes for which Streak collected and use it and/or as required to comply with applicable laws.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Archive or remove data by emailing privacy@streak.com
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Streak takes technical, organizational, and physical security measures to protect the information provided via the Streak services from loss, misuse, and unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration, or destruction.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
GCP
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati