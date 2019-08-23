Streak is the pipeline accelerator for Gmail that helps you prioritize work, communicate with your team, and progress items through your pipeline. Connect Streak and Slack to share progress with your team and keep your pipelines up to date within Slack. With Streak for Slack, you can:

- Get box notifications in a Slack channel

- Search for Streak boxes and view details

- Edit box details, change the stage or assignee, and set follow up reminders from Slack

- Add Slack conversations as comments or tasks in your Streak boxes