Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Types of Data Collected
GLIDR collects essential user information such as email addresses and first/last name. This data enables effective user interaction within our application and its Slack integration.
Purpose of Data Collection
We collect personal information solely for user identification, access logs, and to enhance customer support services. We ensure that personal data is not sold or rented out. Sharing of information is restricted to necessary activities such as customer support, analytics, and user-installed integrations.
Retention Period
We retain personal data only for the duration that a user maintains an account with GLIDR. All personal data is removed promptly when a user deletes their account.
Data Deletion
In adherence to GDPR’s “Right to be forgotten,” personal data is principally stored in a single location at rest, with all secondary data references made by ID only. This includes information in access logs. IP Addresses are stored in our logs without the last digits to conform to GDPR’s related policy of personally identifiable information. At a user’s request, we eliminate all personal identifying data from our database, logs, and the application to ensure its complete removal.
Security Measures
GLIDR is committed to the highest standards of data security. Our protective measures include encrypting data in transit and at rest. We enforce strict access controls and encryption protocols, supported by a detailed Vulnerability Policy that outlines our process for managing potential data breaches. Our Incident Response Policy provides clear procedures for responding to data breaches, consistent with GDPR guidelines. We use Threat stack to monitor in real-time for unauthorized or suspicious behavior on production instances. This includes monitoring and alerting properly authorized Dev Ops staff performing unusual tasks or accessing protected files. Threat stack also sends alerts based on security issues captured in Amazon AWS CloudTrail logs, which include access to protected Amazon AWS S3 objects.
This policy underscores our dedication to user privacy and data security across all operations, including our Slack integration and the main functionalities of the GLIDR application.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
In adherence to GDPR’s “Right to be forgotten,” personal data is principally stored in a single location at rest, with all secondary data references made by ID only. This includes information in access logs. IP Addresses are stored in our logs without the last digits to conform to GDPR’s related policy of personally identifiable information. At a user’s request, we eliminate all personal identifying data from our database, logs, and the application to ensure its complete removal.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Storage Types and Usage
MongoDB: Utilized for storing operational data. All data within MongoDB is replicated across a three-node cluster for high availability and failover capabilities.
Amazon S3: Used for storing static files such as documents, images, and backups. S3 provides robust data durability through multiple redundant copies of data across geographically dispersed data centers.
Data Encryption
At Rest: Data stored on MongoDB and Amazon S3 is encrypted using AES-256 encryption standards. Amazon’s Key Management System (KMS) manages and rotates encryption keys.
In Transit: Data moving between GLIDR services and external systems is protected using TLS encryption protocols.
Data Accessibility and Retention
Defined roles and permissions to ensure that only authorized personnel have access to sensitive data based on their job requirements. Data is retained according to legal and regulatory requirements and is deleted after it is no longer necessary for the purpose for which it was collected.
Backup and Recovery
Regular backups are performed to ensure data can be recovered in the event of hardware failure, accidental deletion, or disaster. Data recovery procedures are tested regularly to ensure effectiveness.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
See Data Storage policy
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS, MONGODB, LOGGLY
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no