With advanced ITSM functionality and easy-to-use capability, ServiceDesk Plus Cloud helps IT support teams deliver world-class service to end users with reduced costs and complexity. ServiceDesk Plus Cloud enables businesses to extend the proven IT service management best practices and workflows to other business ancillaries like HR, legal, travel etc by allowing them to create and deploy unique service desk instance for each department.
Some of the key capabilities of ServiceDesk Plus Cloud includes,
Enterprise service management
Incident management
Problem management
Change management
Asset management
CMDB
Service catalog
Self-service portal and
Project management
By integrating ServiceDesk Plus Cloud with Slack, IT service desk users can now trigger a couple of service desk actions right from within their Slack channel, without having to switch windows. This helps end users and technicians to stay on top of their requests across all their service desk instances. Some of the key service desk actions that can be triggered from within Slack using Slash commands include,
Viewing a list of all available instances the user has access to
Creating a ticket in ServiceDesk Plus Cloud
Reporting an incident or issue
Requesting a service from the service desk team and
Viewing a request
The Slack integration is available for the customers of ServiceDesk Plus Cloud in the US data center, across all editions.
For more information on the ServiceDesk Plus Cloud integration with Slack, please check https://help.sdpondemand.com/slack_integration