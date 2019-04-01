Brightest helps individuals and teams find ways to do good, get inspired, and work better together. Whether you're organizing an employee volunteer day, hosting an internal event, sharing employee engagement surveys, organizing around diversity and inclusion (D&I), or simply looking to get your people involved in what matters, Brightest for Slack brings Brightest events, actions, and impact opportunities right into Slack for easier access, signups, and engagement.
Brightest potrà visualizzare:
Brightest potrà:
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.