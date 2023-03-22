HowNow is an all-in-one learning platform that centralises learning to remove friction and improve the learning experience for everybody.
If you’re an employee using HowNow:
• Type
/hownow
and search for any information or resource you need without leaving Slack to learn on the go.
• Type
/hownow
to search for any resource and hit “Send Content” to share it with your colleague, team or company.
• Capture knowledge in conversation and create a nugget from your Slack Channel or conversation.
• Receive notifications in Slack for new content assigned to you and for deadlines and mandatory training.
• Have better 1-2-1 conversations with your team with timely reminders to review and update Skill levels for you and your team.
• Keep your team compliant with smart nudges reminding you to check on your team’s course completion.
If you’re an L&D or People team using HowNow:
• Get an intelligent nudge from HowNow when you have an outstanding learning budget request to approve.
• Get reminders and advice on the courses and resources you’ve created with best practices, ideas and suggestions to make learning more engaging.
Manage your Smart Nudges and Slack notifications anytime from your HowNow profile.
HowNow is used by modern businesses to onboard, upskill, enable and engage their people with meaningful learning wherever they work.
For more information, visit gethownow.com
or contact hello@gethownow.com
.
For information on pricing, visit gethownow.com/pricing