This app will allow you to check if an IPv4 address is listed on a RBL (blacklist). It will return a list of blacklist and a link to a full report. We currently check against 109 RBL's, the full list is available when clicking the report link. Usage is free of charge, we won't store any of your channel information or e-mails. To check if an IPv4 address is blacklisted run "/rbl 1.2.3.4" -- replace 1.2.3.4 with the IP you want to check.