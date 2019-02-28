Get the most up-to-date information on New York City subway routes and lines as compiled by https://www.goodservice.io, directly in Slack.Start by typing /goodserviceGet a list of current delayed routes, use /goodservice delays.Type /goodservice [route] for detailed information about a route (i.e. /goodservice A)
goodservice.io potrà:
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.