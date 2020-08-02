Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We are GDPR compliant by design. As such, we collect only the data that we need for the application to function correctly, here is an exhaustive list of the data we collect: Slack user identifiers, Workspace identifiers, Slack channel identifiers, Submitted feedback items. We delete your data once your retrospective session is over. And we let you know that your data is deleted in the application response. You may request access to your data by emailing us at retrospectivebot@gmail.com. We aim to respond within 15 minutes.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Data deletion is automated and is done immediately and synchronously after you finish your retrospective session. We also delete data from retrospectives that have never been finished and that have been open for at least 2 months. You may also request deletion of your data by emailing us at retrospectivebot@gmail.com. We aim to respond within 15 minutes.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We store your data in compliance with the European Union GDPR regulations.
Sedi dei data center
Regno Unito
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Digital Ocean
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no