Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Ownership and control of your service data
We recognize that you own your service data. We provide you complete control of your service data by providing you the ability to
-access your service data,
-share your service data through supported third-party integrations, and
-request export of your service data.
We process your service data when you provide us instructions through the various modules of our services. For example, when you conduct a Workplace Experience assessment, you generate employee opinions, culture scores, insights, recommendations. This data might be used by you or by Culturro representatives to provide recommendations on culture interventions, in case you avail our services.
We hold the data in your account as long as you choose to use Culturro Services.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Once you terminate your Culturro user account, your data may be deleted from active database during the clean-up process. Post that the data may be retained anonymously if it is necessary for Culturro’s products to keep running and functioning properly for other customers. Also, some data may have been processed to improve our products and services. Such processing can not be undone in any case.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
You may entrust information that you or your organization (“you”) control, to Culturro in connection with use of our services or for requesting technical support for our products. This includes information regarding your employees (if you are a controller) or data that you hold and use on behalf of another person for a specific purpose. The service data is also generated on the system when you conduct assessments through our platform. The service data is also generated and stored when you use our integrations on third party platforms (such as Slack, Gsuite etc). All the information entrusted to Culturro is collectively termed “service data”. The data may either be stored on our servers when you use our services, or transferred or shared to us as part of a request for technical support or other services. Our servers may be located in any geographic location in the world depending on our cloud service provider such as Google, Amazon, Heroku.