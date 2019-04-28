Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Brutalismbot retains no user data other than the original OAuth payload when a user installs the app which is required to post messages to a channel via the included user OAuth token or incoming webhook URL. Data on posts sent to workspaces are retained for two weeks for debugging purposes.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Any user wishing to remove their data from Brutalismbot should simply uninstall the app. The app uninstall event triggers an automatic deletion of all data for the workspace.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Brutalismbot stores a workspace's OAuth payload for the lifetime of the installation. HTTP request and response data for posts sent to workspaces are stored for 2 weeks and then deleted permanently.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati AWS DynamoDB

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS