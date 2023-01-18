Criteri di conservazione dei dati
IdeaScale retains customer data for as long as they are in-contract. Once the contract ends and the community is deleted, the customer data will phase out of backups after 90 days.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
IdeaScale retains customer data for as long as they are in-contract. Once the contract ends and the community is deleted, the customer data will phase out of backups after 90 days.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All data is stored in an encrypted format (AES-256) within the IdeaScale databases and filestores.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati