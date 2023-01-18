IdeaScale is the leading idea management platform for innovation teams. Anyone at an organization can share ideas that are visible to anyone else in the community and gather feedback and resources to turn those ideas into new products or projects. You can now connect your community to your Slack workspace to manage ideas without leaving Slack. -Submit an idea through Slack and make it visible to the most relevant people at your organization

-Appropriate employees can approve new members to become part of an ideation community to view ideas and other activity

-Appropriate employees can approve new ideas so that they become visible to everyone in the ideation community

-Easily view the top trending ideas based on their popularity in the system

-View your community leaderboard to identify your most active ideation participants Note: Please note that this requires a paid subscription to IdeaScale.