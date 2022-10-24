Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We store customer data until a customer requests it be deleted. We have another 7 days of database backups in cold storage.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati You can request deletion of your data any time by emailing help@savio.io.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati We store customer data on AWS RDS. Data is encrypted in transit.

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted on AWS RDS.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS