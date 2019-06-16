Procedura di richiesta di eliminazione dei dati

1. Verify the identity of the data subject: Confirm that the person requesting data deletion is indeed the person whose data is requested to be deleted. This can be done through validating proof of identification or other methods relevant to the organization. 2. Identify and gather personal data: Retrieve all relevant information pertaining to the individual and their personal data, including source documents, digital copies, etc. 3. Securely delete all records: Remove any stored copies of personal information from databases, cloud storage, backups, physical files and any other locations where it may exist. 4. Update privacy policy and consent forms: Ensure that any applicable consent forms or privacy policies have been updated to reflect that user’s data has been deleted as requested. 5. Notify third parties if applicable: If there are any third parties who had access to this individual’s personal information (such as service providers), notify them accordingly so they can also delete their associated records or take appropriate steps in accordance with GDPR regulations regarding erasure requests from users/data subjects. 6. Document process and results: Record details of this process for future reference, including timeframes for the completion of tasks involved in executing a successful deletion request by a user/data subject