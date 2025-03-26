Form Director

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
User profile information and usage details are retained unless there is a deletion request from the user. There is no other user data is stored on our server.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
User can request for deletion of their information at any time by reaching our customer support
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
User information is stored in cloud storage and taken backup periodically. Source codes are stored in a version controlled repository in the cloud. Adequate processes are in place to identify failures if any and restore from the backup.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no