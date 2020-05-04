/mergefreeze command App for SlackThe app for Slack gives you a
/mergefreeze command that, when called, will show you the current status of your protected branch(es) and a big shiny button to either freeze or unfreeze it.It will also send your team a notification when someone implements a merge freeze, very handy as an extra reminder that everyone should stop merging. You can configure which channel these notifications should go to.
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.