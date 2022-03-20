Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We will will store data in accordance with acceptable industry standards for employee engagement applications.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Data will be removed 3 months after account termination, or by request.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Data is securely stored using AWS best security practices. We follow a fixed schedule key / password rotation schemes on all our databases.

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted (AWS, EC2)

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS, DigitalOcean