:rocket: Event management at scale
From ERGs to L&D, Grove helps your organization build, manage, and measure events.
:date: Calendar integration
Capture RSVPs with one click. Events are automatically synced with employee calendars.
:nerd_face: Event database
Easily search, sort, and filter through events across your organization - past and present.
:frame_with_picture: Event pages
Designed with employee experience in mind, Grove's event pages drive engagement and participation.
:mailbox: Share to Slack and email
Drop an event link into Slack or send calendar invites directly to employee inboxes.
:writing_hand: Content and polls
Equip culture operators with tools built for efficiency and effectiveness.
:information_desk_person: Capture attendee details
Automatically request and collect information from attendees with forms built right in Slack.
:thinking_face: Gather feedback
Grove can automatically collect feedback after each event, making it easier to learn and improve.
:raised_hands: Seamless onboarding and SSOTo learn more and start your free trial, check out our website or get in touch at hello@groveplatform.com
Single sign-on through tools like Slack make logging in simple and secure for your team.
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.