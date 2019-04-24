Picker randomly picks a channel member to complete a task, such as picking where to eat for lunch, performing a code review, or any custom task you can think of.
Here are some examples:
/pick cr http://github.com/repo/example
-- Hey @osmyn, you have been picked to do a code review: http://github.com/repo/example
/pick task Replenish the snacks
-- Hey @osmyn, you have been picked to complete the task: Replenish the snacks
/pick lu Somewhere fast
-- Hey @osmyn, you have been picked to pick a place for lunch: Somewhere fast
/pick ot Someone needs to pick up the dog from the vet
-- Hey @osmyn, you have been picked to to another thing: Someone needs to pick up the dog from the vet
Nearly all of Picker is free, but there is one feature that is not free: scheduling picks. Do you have a recurring meeting? You can schedule picks, too
/pick stand-up -on Monday-Friday at 9am
If you would like to schedule picks, you can sign up at https://www.patreon.com/picker
and choose a payment tier that reflects your use:
1. $5/month - you can create 1 scheduled pick
2. $15/month - you can create 5 scheduled picks
3. $20/month - you can create 15 scheduled picks
When you first install Picker, be sure to check out the help menu by using the command /pick help
Happy picking!