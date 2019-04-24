Procedura di richiesta di eliminazione dei dati

Data deletion requests must be submitted to amcostenbader@gmail.com Requests must include the following: - Your business' name and Slack instance name, if it differs from the business name - A responsible party's full name, email, and phone number associated with the business Upon receiving the request we will perform the deletion of the requested data, within 30 days of receipt of the required points above. Upon completion, a confirmation email will be sent to the requesting responsible party.