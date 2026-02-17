Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Conductor Monitoring stores the absolute minimum of Slack data as we only send Slack notifications, we don't read any data. The limited set of data we do store, is removed when the customer cancels or the trial expires.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Once Conductor Monitoring users stop being customers or their trial expires, Conductor immediately removes all their data.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Conductor Monitoring is storing all data for each customer following the strictest security standards. This includes strong authentication, limiting network access to a minimum, restricting employee access to an absolute must-have basis, regular system patching and continuous security awareness training.

Sedi dei data center Paesi Bassi

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no