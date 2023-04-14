Clari Copilot

Criteri di conservazione dei dati

Clari takes robust information security measures to protect your Information and to limit the risk that it will be accessed without authorization, including use of certain industry standard technologies and practices. We follow generally accepted standards to protect the personal information submitted to us, both during transmission and once it is received. That said, we cannot guarantee the security of such Information. Unauthorized entry or use, hardware or software failure, and other factors, may compromise the security of user information at any time. No security system is perfect—so your use of the Service is at your own risk. If we learn of a security systems breach, then we may attempt to notify you via email, phone, physical mail, or by a posting on your Service account page so that you can take appropriate protective steps. Pursuant to our Terms of Service, you have consented to receive such notice by electronic means (provided that such consent is void where prohibited by applicable law). To receive a free written notice of a security breach, or if you have any questions about the security of the Service, please contact us. In addition to the security measures referenced above, your Service account is protected by a password for your privacy and security. You must prevent unauthorized access to your account and information by selecting and protecting your password appropriately and limiting access to your computer or device and browser by signing off after you have finished accessing your account.