Do you frequently need to send the same Slack message to different users? Then use Templates to boost your efficiency! :stopwatch: Create a new template using the command /templates add example "This is an example template that I need to send out daily to various people." and subsequently send it to someone by typing /templates send example . You can send your templates to any user or channel in your workspace. Naturally, you can also edit and delete templates. Use /templates help if you have any questions. More features will be added in the future!