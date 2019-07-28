/templates add example "This is an example template that I need to send out daily to various people." and subsequently send it to someone by typing
/templates send example.You can send your templates to any user or channel in your workspace. Naturally, you can also edit and delete templates. Use
/templates help if you have any questions. More features will be added in the future!
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.