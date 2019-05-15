Get your team onboard your surveying. Be it polling your channel, notifying your team of responses, or sharing surveys and reports with them, Zoho Survey makes it easier for Slack teams to keep their decisions on point. Here's how you can use it:

/zsurvey - Collect responses from your Slack team. Setup notifications for your surveys. Share your survey reports with your Slack team.

/zsurvey_create - Create a new one-question poll.

/zsurvey_notifications - Manage the response notifications you have setup.