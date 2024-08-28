Don’t Interrupt - Work/life balance, focus and calm We believe you can achieve a work/life balance by maintaining focus at work and being able to switch off at the end of the day. By setting your working hours and syncing your Calendar(s), we can do the following automatically for you. :house: Outside of working hours

The key to a work/life balance is being able to switch off from work at the end of your day. You may have Slack on your phone, or use a laptop outside of your working hours. By setting the hours your work in our app, you can set a custom status, enable Do Not Disturb or set yourself to appear offline, therefore allowing you to disconnect from work. :computer: In meetings

Whether you’re in a meeting physically or virtually it’s important to let yourself focus. By linking your Google Calendar, Outlook Calendar or Zoom account, you can set a status to show you’re in a meeting, enable Do Not Disturb or appear offline automatically when you’re in a meeting. You can even put the name of the meeting in their status too. With our calendar integration you can set different statuses depending on if the meeting is public, private, out-of-office or focus time. :headphones: Focusing or deep work

If you are focusing on a task, the last thing you need is to be disturbed! You can set Focus time in your calendars, or use the quick overrides feature to stop notifications interrupting you by enabling Do Not Disturb. :large_green_circle: Being available

Sometime during the working day, you might want to advertise the fact that you’re able to be interrupted. You can set a status message and emoji during your working hours when you’re not in a meeting or focusing. Premium feature: Quick overrides

All of the above is free. For users that want a bit more ability to customize their experience, there is the Quick Overrides feature. There are occasions when you might want to override your status for a period of time without having to put something in your calendar, any of the following can be done using our Quick Overrides feature, available to Plus or Pro customers: * :face_with_thermometer: Taking a day off sick

* :headphones: Focus time for an hour

* :child: Time off for childcare

* :palm_tree: Taking a vacation

* :question: Create your own for any purpose and duration We’re adding new features all the time while expanding our mission to ensure you have a great work/life balance and the space to be calm and focus at work.