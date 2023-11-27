Responsive® LookUp for Slack

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
If Client's were to terminate services with Responsive, all data will be retained for 12 months. During this retention period, client can request the data be restored, or provided to the client. Designated Client administrators may also request Responsive to permanently purge the data during the retention period. At the end of the retention period, data will be permanently purged.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
If Client's were to terminate services with Responsive, all data will be retained for 12 months. During this retention period, client can request the data be restored, or provided to the client. Designated Client administrators may also request Responsive to permanently purge the data during the retention period. At the end of the retention period, data will be permanently purged.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All data at rest are encrypted without exception using volume-level encryption using one of the strongest block ciphers available, 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES-256).
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud Hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no