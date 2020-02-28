Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Simply put I only collect and store necessary information for conducting my business; the majority of which you voluntarily give me by interacting with the Slack bot. I hold the information securely and will not pass it onto anyone else.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati You have the right to have your information removed from my database at any time.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Only one user has access and that is Maxime De Greve, the owner of Greenlist App. No personal information will be passed onto 3rd parties.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti, Regno Unito

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Heroku