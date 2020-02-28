Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Simply put I only collect and store necessary information for conducting my business; the majority of which you voluntarily give me by interacting with the Slack bot. I hold the information securely and will not pass it onto anyone else.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
You have the right to have your information removed from my database at any time.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Only one user has access and that is Maxime De Greve, the owner of Greenlist App. No personal information will be passed onto 3rd parties.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti, Regno Unito
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Heroku
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no