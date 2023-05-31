Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati ilert stores personal data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). We keep your data for no longer than is necessary for the purposes for which it was processed.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati ilert retains and removes data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). You data is backed up every 24 hours and backups are kept for 30 days. Once you request a deletion of your data, we will delete all your data within 30 days.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati ilert stores data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Backups are taken every 24 hours. All data (including backups) is encrypted while in transit and at rest.

Sedi dei data center Germania

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no