Tap into your company's invisible pipeline by identifying anonymous web visitors showing real-time buying intent for your products and services with KickFire LIVE Leads and Slack.KickFire’s Slack app allows you to sync automatic, real-time notifications to your Slack channels when target companies visit or specific take actions on your website. This allows you to take immediate action and engage potential leads at the peak of their interest. Receive instant Slack channel notifications from KickFire LIVE Leads:When a visitor is on your target account watchlist When a visitor matches your predefined LIVE Leads scoring criteria When a visitor’s identified company views your website for the first time (identify net-new accounts)*Using KickFire’s Slack app is limited to KickFire LIVE Leads customers only.
KickFire potrà visualizzare:
KickFire potrà:
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.
We collect your personal information ("PI") on this website only: (i) if you voluntarily share it with us through our contact form available at https://www.kickfire.com/contact-us and (ii) in the form of your internet protocol address which is delivered to us as a functional necessity of your accessing this website. PI also includes other information subject to and as defined under the European Union General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR"). This may include online identifiers provided by their devices, applications, tools and protocols. The PI described above is the only personal information we receive from you through your use of this website.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
If you wish to be informed about what GDPR PI we hold about you and if you want it to be removed from our systems, please contact us.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
KickFire will store up to 1 year of customers data
You can make a request to exercise any of these rights by emailing us at support@kickfire.com or by writing to us at:
Privacy Officer
KickFire
2290 North 1st Street, Suite 102, San Jose, CA 95131
Conforme a HIPAA
no
Nonostante l'app possa offrire la conformità HIPAA, Slack non ha stipulato nessun accordo di consulenza professionale con qualsivoglia provider di applicazioni di terze parti, ivi comprese quelle contenute in Slack Marketplace. Di conseguenza, è responsabilità dell'utente valutare la conformità del provider e stipulare gli opportuni accordi prima dell’abilitazione.
Sicurezza
Supporta Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
yes
Ha un team dedicato alla sicurezza
no
Contatto per problemi di sicurezza
dev@kickfire.com
Ha un programma di divulgazione della vulnerabilità
no
Ha un programma di individuazione dei bug
no
Richiede autorizzazione/connessioni di terze parti