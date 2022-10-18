Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Your decisions are important, and your privacy and data security are our most important priority. Clients’ data is stored within Cloverpop’s production environment. At any time, or upon uninstalling our app, customers can request the removal of their data by contacting privacy@cloverpop.com. Database backups that contain client data are deleted after 180 days.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to privacy@cloverpop.com. If you are an authorized user of the Subscription Service you can update your Customer Data on the user profile page of the product. If you submitted data through our marketing site (see Customer Relations Data) and would like to update, delete or receive a copy of that data please contact privacy@cloverpop.com.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati All of your Cloverpop data is sent via HTTPS with 256-bit encryption. Cloverpop gets an “A+” rating from Qualys SSL Labs. We encrypt all at-rest data in our production database and all backup versions.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Hosting & Service Providers: Cloverpop is hosted on Heroku using Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud infrastructure. You can learn more about Heroku’s security . You can learn more about Amazon’s security .

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes