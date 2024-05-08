Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati FatSync Software Private Limited will securely store your data on our servers. Upon requests, we will delete your data. Data includes - 1. incidents 2. alerts 3. integrations 4. user Slack tokens 5. Slack message IDs 6. org Slack tokens 7. team id 8. profile picture and basic Slack user profile

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati At FatSync Software Private Limited, we believe your data, your control. Deletion of data will be complied within 45 days of request. To request deletion, please contact support@spike.sh Data that can be archived and removed includes - 1. incidents 2. alerts 3. integrations 4. user slack tokens 5. slack message IDs 6. org slack tokens 7. team id 8. profile picture and basic slack user profile

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati FatSync Software Private Limited will securely store your data on our servers. All data is stored on encrypted disks with timely and rotating backups on our servers. We use AES-256 encryption at rest. Data includes - 1. incidents 2. alerts 3. integrations 4. user Slack tokens 5. Slack message IDs 6. org Slack tokens 7. team id 8. profile picture and basic Slack user profile

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i ChatGPT by OpenAI

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM Spike does not retain response data after a request is completed. OpenAI may retain API request data per their own data retention policies. Spike does not use customer data to train or fine-tune any language model.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM Spike's AI features are powered by ChatGPT (OpenAI). Any data sent to the LLM is processed on OpenAI's infrastructure. Data is not shared across tenants. Each request is isolated and processed independently.