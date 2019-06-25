Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati MASV will retain will retain data for the period necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in our Privacy Policy, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law, or where the Customer Agreement requires or permits specific retention or deletion periods.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati MASV provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to team@masv.io

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati All data is transmitted over HTTPS. Data is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti, India, Regno Unito, Giappone

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati All data is hosted in the AWS Cloud

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Amazon Web Services

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes