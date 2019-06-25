Criteri di conservazione dei dati
MASV will retain will retain data for the period necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in our Privacy Policy, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law, or where the Customer Agreement requires or permits specific retention or deletion periods.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
MASV provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to team@masv.io
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All data is transmitted over HTTPS. Data is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti, India, Regno Unito, Giappone
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
All data is hosted in the AWS Cloud
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Amazon Web Services
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati