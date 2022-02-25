Achievers for Slack

Procedura di richiesta di eliminazione dei dati

If this is related to “Right to be forgotten” requests the process would be: A formal process is in place to address "Right to be forgotten" requests: 1. A request must be submitted to privacy.office@achievers.com. Request must originate from customer’s HR/Compliance/Privacy office. If an employee makes the request directly to Achievers, our practice is to refer the employee back to the employer via email to authenticate the request (a requirement under GDPR and CCPA). 2. Once the employer is satisfied that the request is authentic, they notify the Achievers privacy office with instructions to correct or delete the record. 3. The Achievers privacy office will work with the internal teams to take any required actions and to confirm the outcome 4. Achievers privacy office sends a communication to the employer that action has been taken and the task is completed.