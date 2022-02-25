Achievers for Slack

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Achievers has policies and procedures for data retention and storage that ensure compliance with regulatory, statutory, contractual or business requirements. We retain data for the life of the contract and up to 120 days thereafter. Backups are retained for 1 year to address regulatory requirements.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Achievers has policies and procedures for data retention and storage that ensure compliance with regulatory, statutory, contractual or business requirements. We retain data for the life of the contract and up to 120 days thereafter. Backups are retained for 1 year to address regulatory requirements.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Achievers has policies and procedures for data retention and storage that ensure compliance with regulatory, statutory, contractual or business requirements. We retain data for the life of the contract and up to 120 days thereafter. Backups are retained for 1 year to address regulatory requirements.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti, Canada, Regno Unito
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Hybrid (on premise and public cloud)
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Google Cloud Platform
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no