Criteri di conservazione dei dati
The only data that is retained is the Slack access tokens for each Slack team that has the game installed. None of the users' responses is saved or retained in the database
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Uninstalling the app from the Slack team will render the access tokens unusable
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
The only data that is stored is the Slack access tokens for each Slack team that has the game installed. None of the users' responses is saved or retained in the database
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no