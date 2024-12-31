Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Customer data will be retained strictly in accordance with the terms outlined in individual customer agreements and applicable regulations. We do not store or process any personally identifiable information (PII) or confidential information (CI).
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Upon termination of service or customer request, we will securely return all customer data to the customer and permanently delete any remaining copies, adhering strictly to our Data Processing Agreement (DPA) and applicable law.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Customer data is stored securely, strictly in alignment with our DPA. We implement comprehensive measures ensuring that no personally identifiable information (PII) or confidential information (CI) is stored or processed inadvertently.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
All data is anonymized, stripped of any personally identifiable elements, and securely stored using industry-standard encryption (AES-256) at rest and in transit through our trusted cloud providers.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Primary: GPT-4o Mini (OpenAI) , Backup: Gemini Flash 2.0 (Google)
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Our LLM models are configured not to retain any customer input data or responses beyond the immediate session necessary for processing. No customer data is stored or logged after response generation, ensuring privacy and compliance.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Our LLM models operate under a strict multi-tenant architecture, ensuring isolation between customer environments. Each customer's queries are processed independently and securely, preventing data leakage across tenants.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
All data processed by our LLM models is stored and managed exclusively in the United States, within secure infrastructure hosted by AWS and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).