rakumo ワークフロー

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati rakumo keeps all Customer Data for as long as the rakumo customer domain exists.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati After requesting removal, rakumo deletes customer data from our production environments within a reasonable amount of time and backups are deleted within 30 days. Once 30 days have elapsed from the cancellation/expiration/termination date, rakumo will delete the customer data from our production environments and backups.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Customer Data is stored redundantly at multiple locations in our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability. Customer Data is automatically backed up nightly. The Operations team is alerted in case of a failure with this system.